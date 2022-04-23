Feelings about ongoing construction at Broad Ripple Avenue mixed

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers, be aware: if you plan on grabbing a bite to eat or doing some shopping along broad ripple avenue, you might want to plan ahead.

The City of Indianapolis is in the beginning stages of its $6.7 million worth of improvements that has prompted construction along Broad Ripple Avenue.

“In terms of the construction, I’m hopeful that a lot of the people that live around here kind of (get) used to having to maneuver around and parking and that kind of stuff,” Ripple Bagel and Deli owner Todd Moore said. “The city has been pretty good so far about trying to keep Broad Ripple Avenue open or Guilford open and still have areas for people to park along the street."

Over the next year, crews will install more lighting, wider sidewalks, sewer and stormwater capacity adjustments.

“It’s definitely going to present a challenge and I’m confident that we are going to get through it,” Moore said.

Moore says business doesn’t seem to be impacted by the lack of parking and the ongoing construction.

“I’m hopeful that people from sort of out of town won't avoid the area,” Moore said.

Carey Cockerel, the general manager at Goodfellas Pizzeria Broad Ripple, also said he can see the positive impact this could have.

“Right now immediately it's something that's not a great thing but with looking at the construction plans, (it) looks like we are going to get more sidewalks which might lead to more businesses getting more patios,” said Cockerel.

As crews move into the full construction phase of the project, Broad Ripple Avenue from College to Winthrop will be completely shut down to drivers. That's expected to begin in the middle of the summer and last for 135 days.

“I’m really positive for what it’s going to bring us next summer,” Cockerel said.