Grant County couple weds at hospital amid cancer diagnosis

MUNCIE — A Grant County couple is proving their vows even before tying the knot.

Jesse and Taylor Baas are middle school sweethearts.

They met when they were 14. That was 12 years ago and have been connected ever since.

Fast forward 10 years in Jonesboro, Indiana the couple now has a family.

"We ended up getting back together and then ended up having our son. Now we have three crazy kids," Taylor said.

The couple's connection has proved to be the theme that continues to carry their love story, even through the darkest times.

Jesse was diagnosed with testicular cancer about two years ago.

He beat it and has been in remission ever since.

That was until early September.

After feeling pain in his stomach and an emergency visit, doctors found Jesse's cancer was back.

"Your heart kind of sinks a little but because you know what's on its way. You know what's about to happen," Jesse said.

This time they found a mass in his abdomen.

"It felt like PTSD, felt like the whole world was going to fall down on us," Taylor said.

The diagnosis left the couple, who was engaged at the time, to reconsider their wedding date.

Their wedding was originally scheduled for late October, but the two decided to move it up a month.

The phrase in sickness and in health ringing more true than ever.

"During while we were reading off our vows when they said for sick or poorer. I said for even sicker or even poorer," Taylor said.

The two vowed to support each other through the toughest of times.

The venue for the big day was IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

"It was breathtaking. I was just at a loss for words, I couldn't stop smiling and she just looked so beautiful," Jesse said.

The reception was held on the oncology floor.

A positive memory at the place that will be the center of a fight for the next 12 weeks.

The couple says the nurses took on the role of wedding planner.

"They really took care of everything, they did the floral arrangements, they made us food, they got us a cake," Taylor said.

Jesse would start chemotherapy the day after.

The two spoke with WRTV from the chemotherapy room.

Jesse said his now wife has been by his side through everything.

"She's been with me through everything and she's been such a good support system to me," Jesse said. "I really couldn't ask for a better partner, a better wife."

Jesse will have to fight.

"At the end of the day, Jess is going to be okay," Taylor said.

The two have hope, confidence and a whole lot of love to carry them through the journey.

"Keep rolling with the punches there is too much life to give up," Jesse said.

To learn more about the couple, click here.