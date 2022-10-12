Watch Now
IMPD working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and Latinos

Posted at 11:23 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 23:23:44-04

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a question being asked across many communities.

How do you bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community? More specifically, the Latino community.

Tuesday at the International Market Place, located at 4233 Lafayette Road, IMPD’s Community Engagement & Outreach Bureau (CEOB) and IMPD Northwest District Commander Lorenzo Lewis held a conversation with police, pastors, and the community.

Many who attended “Chats & Tacos” echoed trust barriers with law enforcement. They say the lack of Latino representation sparks fear.

At the event, an officer and pastor sat at each table with the community coming up with solutions and hoping to make an impact moving forward.

If you missed Tuesday’s session, you still have another chance to get in on the conversation. The final community session is November 10 at Greater Gethsemane Baptist Church from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Watch above as local law enforcement and community members talk about how they want to bridge the gap.

