Indianapolis mother living with bipolar disorder says mental health can impact anyone

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana mom with an incredible story of overcoming mental illness is sharing her story and putting a face to bipolar disorder.

Amanda Price is a well-respected co-worker and a VP of marketing and revenue growth where she works.

At first glance, you'd never know inside she deals with daily mental battles.

"It can absolutely affect any single person. Mental health can be hereditary, it can be genetic, it can be environmental, it can be situational," said Price. "Not only are we going through the normal day-to-day anxieties and strifes, but we're going through a mental battle in our head with depression, anxiety, agitation."

Price has been diagnosed as being bipolar type one. Experts say it impacts around 1-3% of the U.S. population.

Six and half years ago, after giving birth to her son, Price went manic and had mania and depression episodes simultaneously.

"Something just did not feel right. I asked her to order every test she could, I was talking really quickly in (a) rapid cycle," Price said.

It was then she got help. Price said she was given an emergency psych evaluation, where she blacked out before receiving her diagnosis.

"It was very confusing. I don't think I quite grasped the concept. I went home, sat in a dark room and I swallowed the three pills that she gave me to begin my journey to healing," she said.

Price said she's currently on a mood stabilizer, an atypical antipsychotic and anxiety medication.

Kimble Richarson, a mental health counselor with Community Health Network, helps patients just like Price. She said there's help out there for those who need it.

"This can happen to anybody. It's not a moral failure, It's not a weakness. It's a disease and disorder like any other physical disorder," Richarson said.

Price says she was never alone during her journey, adding she always had a support system to help her. She is now a voice for those who live with mental health disorders.

"It's not something to be feared. It's not something to be afraid of. We are not people to be feared; we are people to be celebrated," Price said.

Price wants to remind everyone that being bipolar, like any other mental health disorder, doesn't have a look. It can impact anyone and you can get help.

If you need help or are in a crisis mental health situation you can call 211.

Community Health Network also has a helpline which can be reached at 317-621-5700.

