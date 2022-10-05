Johnson County food pantry low on food, community steps in

JOHNSON COUNTY — A food pantry in Johnson County is low on food.

It has made it difficult for them to provide resources to food insecure senior citizens.

Johnson County Senior Services provides a multitude of services ranging from transportation to food services. They even deliver food to those most in need.

The organization put a plea on social media for help, saying they didn't have enough food to fill the orders folks were making.

That plea has turned into a sea of support from community members.

"We had literally nothing to pull together for full means for our seniors," Kimberly Smith said. "I was simply just asking when you go to the grocery — can you get just one extra can."

A group of women banded together to collect around 400 items for the organization.

Smith, as Executive Director of Johnson County Senior Services, is grateful for the donations.

"There are truly no words," Smith said. "Because all of you choosing to make a positive difference in the lives of this amazing generation, there truly are no words but tears of gratitude."

Sarah Hill a Bargersville resident saw the post and gathered her friends to step into action.

"My first thought is no one should be food insecure, especially not the seniors in our area," Hill said. "Then my second thought was we could absolutely do something about it. Just so grateful that it is going to be able to make a difference for people in our community."

People like Randy Terkhorn utilize Johnson County Senior Services.

"When you live on a budget like we are, you try to go out and buy stuff but for us seniors it's just rough because we can't get out," Terkhorn said. "We just can't afford it, we do the best we can."

Terkhorn is disabled and can't get around easily, so he needs his groceries delivered.

The rising cost of food makes it difficult for him to get by.

Terkhorn added if the service isn't available he doesn't know what he would do, saying he would be broke.

"It's just a blessing we get the help we need," Terkhorn said.

Donating the items is something Hill said makes her feel grateful.

"It reminds me how amazing people are and how much they are willing to help," Hill said.

Even though there were 400 items donated, Smith says the food will go quickly and added the need is exponential.

"It means more than anybody could possibly imagine," Smith said.

If you would like to donate, click here.