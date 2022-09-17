Watch Now
Johnson County Sheriff seeing an increase in car break-ins

WRTV's Adam Schumes shares a local man's story after he had thousands of dollars of tools stolen.
Posted at 8:08 PM, Sep 16, 2022
GREENWOOD — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they are noticing a rise in car break-ins.

Over the last 30 days, the department says they are taking in more and more reports.

“Just simply locks those cars or bring your valuables in and hide them,” Sheriff Duane Burgess with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department says it’s not just happening in Johnson County – it's all over central Indiana.

They believe some of these thieves are coming from Indianapolis and nd they say some of these crimes can happen in spurts.

“Went to get back in the cab that something was missing, all my hand tools were missing,” Matthew Schwier said.

Schwier a resident of the Center Grove area – he had tools stolen from his truck while he was at home while his family – tools that he needed for work. Schwier says he has worked for Star Heating and Cooling for the last 9 years.

“It wasn’t that the tools were stolen it was that somebody was that close to my house," Schwier said. "In my yard, my children inside. The tools weren’t really the big deal it was knowing that the peace of mind wasn’t there at that time."

A report was filed by the sheriff’s office. Schwier said that the tools were valued at nearly $3,000. They still haven’t been found.

Schwier said that the tools have been replaced.

