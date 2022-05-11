Local families continue to feel impact of formula shortage, recalls

INDIANAPOLIS — A baby formula recall is still affecting parents more than two months after the products were taken off of shelves.

Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled several popular baby formulas on February 17.

“We are getting a lot of phone calls from our patients and their families," Gabrielle Butts, DO, said. "Along with when they are coming in with their wellness visits or sick visits and just trying to find things on the shelves."

The impacted products included certain Similac, Elecare, and Alimentum baby formulas that were made in the company's Sturgis, Michigan facility.

Butts said at Ascension St. Vincent, they are telling parents to look beyond online and major distributors like Amazon. Instead, they are advising parents to go to smaller general stores and local pharmacies.

Mary Reher, a senior clinical dietitian for Riley Children’s Hospital, said that their hospital is also getting calls from parents asking what to do in the formula shortage.

Reher says that they have seen an uptick in calls and are trying to advise parents on the best place to find the proper formula.

