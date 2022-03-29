Indianapolis parents feeling effects of infant formula recalls

INDIANAPOLIS — An Abbott Nutrition formula recall is still affecting parents over a month after the initial removal of the products off the shelves.

Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled several popular baby formulas on February 17. The recalled formulas have been linked to serious infections in five infants; two of those babies died.

The formulas impacted are Similac, Elecare, and Alimentum. Since the recall, parents like Kaylee Bumbalough have been struggling to find formula for their kids.

“I go store to store. Last week or the week before I went to probably 3 different places, 4… we went to both Krogers, Meijer and then Walmart finally had it,” said Bumbalough.

Even when she can find the formula, often times it isn't enough. "I don't take every bottle that they have because I do know that other moms need it," Bumbalough added. “A lot of times there is just a few bottles of what she [Paisley] is on,” she said.

Bumbalough knows all too well the effects the recalled formula can have. Her daughter, Paisley, got sick from it. She was admitted to Riley, where she stayed for three days. Her white blood cells were high, but doctors didn't know why.

“Her doctor did a stool sample and found out she had Campylobacter, which is a bacterial infection similar to salmonella. We could not figure out for the life of us how she could have gotten something like that. On February 17 when the news came out that her formula was recalled, it made a lot of sense," Bumbalough said.

Changing formula isn't as simple as it sounds. Often times babies have sensitive stomachs and only a certain kind of formula works for them. Plus, some parents have even more hurdles to jump.

“Formula is really expensive and I have to go through WIC, if we change her formula her doctor has to write a prescription over to WIC,” she said.

The FDA inspection found Abbott Nutrition failed to thoroughly clean the surfaces in the plant where the formula was made.

MORE: FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula

An internal investigation by Abbott Nutrition found that the bacteria found in the formula likely entered the building through contractors who walked on the roof and failed to clean their shoes.

For more information on the recall, click here.

RELATED: The Milk Bank calling on moms to donate, Riley Hospital seeing formula shortage