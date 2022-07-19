Watch Now
Married couple killed in Greenwood shooting remembered as hardworking and kind

"Lastimosamente les tocó un dia de mala suerte."
Rafael Sánchez shows us how loved ones are remembering Rosa and Pedro Pineda.
Posted at 7:05 PM, Jul 19, 2022
GREENWOOD — Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian de Pineda were having dinner at the Greenwood Park Mall when they were shot and killed after a gunman opened fire inside the mall's food court Sunday evening.

"Como nos conocemos desde tiempo, se siente feo cuando pasa algo así. Porque nos vemos como familia desde niños, de infancia, que jugamos juntos, salimos juntos a la playa y todo eso." Family friend, Alexander Tejeda said.
Translation: "Because we know each other for some time, it feels terrible when something like this happens. Because we see each other like family since kids, infancy, we play together, went to the beach together and everything like that."

Both being from the Central American country El Salvador, the Pinedas called Greenwood their home. They enjoyed walking and visiting the Greenwood Park Mall.

"Lastimosamente les tocó un dia de mala suerte." Tejeda said.
Translation: "Unfortunately, they had an unlucky day."

Pedro Pineda, known by loved ones as "Don Pedro" was a hard worker and topnotch in working with drywall. His wife, Rosie Pineda, was an in-home childcare provider.

"Nunca nos quejamos. Una señora muy buena con los nenes. Los cuidaba muy bien, siempre los atendía." Tejeda said.
Translation: "We never complained. A very nice lady with the kids. She took care of them very well, always attended them."

Tejeda had run into Pedro Pineda's daughter at a store, moments before any of them had gotten the news of the shooting.

Many find the situation devastating, that a couple who lived in peace and quiet is among the many faces victimized by a national violence epidemic.

"Yo pienso que no hay ninguna palabra de consuelo para la familia. Lo único que yo les puedo decir que de todo corazón lo siento mucho y creo que muchas personas lo senitmos mucho," Tejeda said. "Yo se que es muy difícil, pero de una o de otra manera se va salir adelante."
Translation: "I think that there is not a single word that could console the family. The only thing I can say to them is that with all my heart, I am very sorry and I believe that many other people, we are very sorry," Tejeda said. "I know that this is very difficult, but one way or another we will keep going."

Family friends will be holding an event selling traditional Salvadorian foods to raise money for funeral expenses. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and will be held at 3720 West 30th Street in Indianapolis.

They are also taking donations. You can donate by clicking here.

WRTV Real-Time Editor Jazlyn Gomez contributed to this story.

