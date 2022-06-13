Supply chain issues affecting heating and cooling companies

INDIANAPOLIS — As a heat wave prepares to hit central Indiana, heating and cooling companies are preparing for an influx of calls.

Companies are sending out a warning, if you need repairs or need new a new air conditioning unit, you should book an appointment before it becomes a problem.

"We have had some situations where we have had to wait six to eight weeks for the product," said Ricky Fitzgerald the Sales Manager for One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

Fitzgerald said the products heating and cooling companies are waiting for are the air conditioning units themselves.

However, the industry isn’t immune to the supply chain issues currently facing the county. Other products are hard to come by as well.

"Any copper materials are hard to get," Fitzgerald said. "Even a replacement part can be hard to get."

A big reason people need new units is because of a change in the type of Refrigerant the machines are using. The refrigerant is a chemical compound used in air conditioners. It absorbs heat and provides cool air once it runs through other machines in the air conditioning unit.

"The fact that they phased out the R22 Refrigerant and went to the 410 A refrigerant has made a big difference because they no longer make it and they no longer make parts for the older equipment," Mark Carey, a Service Technician at Efficient Systems said. “So, a lot of people are getting geared up for new stuff."

Cary says most of the R22 Refrigerant started being phased out a while ago, but companies stopped making it within the last two years. Most of the product that is left is saved for larger units not for residential use.

That change has required many people to upgrade their units. Regardless of if you need a new unit or not the professionals to say make sure you are doing regular maintenance and pay attention if something isn't working right.

"You can have a $200 part cause a $1,000 part failure,” Carey said. “So catch it now or pay for it in the end.

Heating and cooling companies say you should replace your air filter about every sixty days. This will help keep your air conditioner running properly. Also, you should consider replacing your entire unit every 12-to-16 years.