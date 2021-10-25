Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury resettling in Indiana, across the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Afghan evacuees are leaving Camp Atterbury in waves to resettle in multiple cities in Indiana and across the country, WRTV Investigates has learned.

The first wave of evacuees arrived at Indianapolis International Airport on Sept. 2 and were bused to Camp Atterbury in Johnson County. They arrived in Indiana after United States forces pulled out of Afghanistan at the end of this country's longest war.

In recent weeks, with little fanfare, those who passed their security checks have left Camp Atterbury and returned to the airport to fly to their new homes.

The refugees are leaving in small and large groups on random days.

WRTV Investigates has been monitoring the process for the past two weeks.

Most are resettling in cities with large existing Afghan populations like Sacramento, Northern Virginia and San Antonio. Some families will join the 6 million Hoosiers who call Indiana home.

Initially, some but not all evacuees, will resettle in five Indiana cities, including Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Hammond and South Bend. Some may also be resettled in Evansville and Muncie.

The process is ongoing.

A group affiliated with the United Nations is providing escorts to help families and individuals at the airport.

