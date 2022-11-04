Questions linger as two Arsenal Tech High School employees not at work

INDIANAPOLIS — Arsenal Tech High School has been without its principal for more than two months.

Arsenal Tech High School Principal Corye Franklin was placed on administrative leave on August 30 pending an investigation into “potential district policy violations”, the district told WRTV.

Franklin has been the Arsenal Tech High School principal since 2018.

The school has an enrollment of more than 2,100 and is the largest high school in Indianapolis Public Schools.

The school’s staff custodian, John Winston, has been suspended and recommended for termination for time and record falsification. Officials say he reported hours for pay that were not worked.

He has worked for IPS since September 2019.

It’s unclear if Winston’s suspension and Franklin’s administrative leave are connected in any way.

Indianapolis Public Schools has not provided the following information to WRTV, despite our emails and phone calls:



What is the nature of the “potential district policy violations” involving Franklin?

Is the internal investigation still pending?

Does Franklin still remain on administrative leave as of today?

A hire date for Corye Franklin

Is Franklin’s administrative leave paid or unpaid?

Is Winston’s suspension paid or unpaid?

WRTV has not been able to reach Franklin or Winston for comment.

When WRTV emailed Principal Franklin’s IPS email, we received the following automatic response:

“Greetings, I am out of office. All emails will be forwarded to Ms. Sam. She will prioritize all responses accordingly.”

Indiana’s public records law says schools must disclose the following information upon request:

(A) the name, compensation, job title, business address, business telephone number,

job description, education and training background, previous work experience, or

dates of first and last employment of present or former officers or employees of the

agency;

(B) information relating to the status of any formal charges against the employee; and

(C) the factual basis for a disciplinary action in which final action has been taken and

that resulted in the employee being suspended, demoted, or discharged.