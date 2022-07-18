Trial begins for man accused of raping women in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial began Monday for a man accused of raping three different women in Marion County back in 2016.
It’s an update to a WRTV Investigation we brought you earlier this year— Justice Delayed.
Thomas Stone is charged with 16 felony counts including intimidation, rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, and criminal confinement.
One of his accusers, Robyn Matthews, sat down with WRTV Investigates earlier this year because she was frustrated it’s taken six years for the case to go to trial.
Matthews testified Monday against Stone.
Court documents allege Stone took Robyn Matthews to his house on Vistamere Way where he forced her to perform oral sex, and then raped her—an allegation Stone denies.
Judge Grant Hawkins is hearing Thomas Stone’s bench trial this week.
WRTV Investigates caught up with Stone as he headed into the courtroom, but he did not provide a statement or comment.
Stone’s attorney has maintained the encounters with the women were consensual.
This week’s bench trial includes allegations involving two women—Robyn Matthews and another woman we are not naming because she did not agree to speak with WRTV.
A third woman, Mikayla Devore, says Thomas Stone raped her in 2016 but that trial has not yet been scheduled.
TIMELINE IN THOMAS STONE CRIMINAL CASES
- January 29, 2016- Alleged assault against Mikayla Devore
- February 25, 2016- Alleged assault against Robyn Matthews
- March 5, 2016- Alleged assault against a 3rd woman who we are not naming because she did not agree to speak with us.
- March 5, 2016- Stone is arrested, and released on bond the next day, jail records show.
- March 10, 2016- Marion County prosecutors file 11 rape, criminal confinement and kidnapping charges against Thomas Stone
- April 25, 2016- Marion County prosecutors file additional charges against Stone for the 3rd woman, bringing the total to 16 felony charges including rape, attempted rape, intimidation, criminal confinement and kidnapping.
- July 1, 2016- Alleged assault against Sara Arnold.
- July 1, 2016- Police arrest Thomas Stone in connection with Sara’s incident and he is booked into the Marion County jail. The court orders he be held without bond.
- July 5, 2016- Prosecutors charge Thomas Stone with rape in Sara’s case, which is a different case number than the three other women.
- February 10, 2017- While still incarcerated in the Marion County jail, Stone requests a speedy trial on Sara’s case
- April 19, 2017- A jury finds Stone not guilty of rape in Sara’s case
- May 9, 2017- Stone is released from the Marion County jail but remains on home detention.
- December 14, 2017- The court grants a motion for continuance in the case involving Robyn Matthews, Mikayla Devore and a 3rd woman. Court says Stone must stay away from establishments that serve alcohol.
- July 3, 2018- The court grants another continuance.
- October 31, 2018- The court grants another continuance.
- December 28, 2018- Stone is released from home detention, but remains on GPS monitoring and must stay away from establishments that serve alcohol.
- March 22, 2019- The court grants another continuance.
- March 2, 2020- The court grants another continuance.
- June 1, 2021- The court grants another continuance.
- July 26, 2021- At the urging of Stone’s attorney, the judge agrees to separate the women into different cases, but it’s not yet clear when or how their cases will be tried.
- July 26, 2021- Judge says Stone is not allowed on dating sites or in any establishment that serves alcohol.
- October 26, 2021- The court grants another continuance
- February 17, 2022- The court grants another continuance.
- April 14, 2022- A pre-trial conference takes place, and a judge sets a trial for July 18-20, 2022.
- July 18-20, 2022- Trial scheduled for two alleged victims. Another trial will be scheduled for the third alleged victim, Mikayla Devore.