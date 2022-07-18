Trial begins for man accused of raping women in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial began Monday for a man accused of raping three different women in Marion County back in 2016.

It’s an update to a WRTV Investigation we brought you earlier this year— Justice Delayed.

Thomas Stone is charged with 16 felony counts including intimidation, rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, and criminal confinement.

One of his accusers, Robyn Matthews, sat down with WRTV Investigates earlier this year because she was frustrated it’s taken six years for the case to go to trial.

Matthews testified Monday against Stone.

Court documents allege Stone took Robyn Matthews to his house on Vistamere Way where he forced her to perform oral sex, and then raped her—an allegation Stone denies.

Judge Grant Hawkins is hearing Thomas Stone’s bench trial this week.

WRTV Investigates caught up with Stone as he headed into the courtroom, but he did not provide a statement or comment.

Stone’s attorney has maintained the encounters with the women were consensual.

This week’s bench trial includes allegations involving two women—Robyn Matthews and another woman we are not naming because she did not agree to speak with WRTV.

A third woman, Mikayla Devore, says Thomas Stone raped her in 2016 but that trial has not yet been scheduled.

TIMELINE IN THOMAS STONE CRIMINAL CASES