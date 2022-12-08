Watch Now
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan

Will continue show with Outkick, an online platform owned by Fox
WRTV
Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 08, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — After 14 years, Dan Dakich will depart 1070 The Fan. On Thursday, the coach turned radio and broadcast personality hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.

In his statement on Twitter, Dakich said:

“Earlier today, I did my last show for Radio One. I wants to thank Radio One, Jeff Smulyan and the whole team at Emmis Communications for a great 14 years. Given the success of my show Don’t @ Me on Outkick and the busy holiday season, this is the perfect time to focus on one show and to make it the best I can possibly make it.

I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy.

I’m not going anywhere. Catch me every day from 9 – 11 on Outkick on Don’t @ Me.”

Prior to starting his radio and broadcasting career, Dakich was a college basketball coach, notably filling in at Indiana University following the departure of Kelvin Sampson.

WRTV has reached out to Radio One for comment on the departure of Dakich.

