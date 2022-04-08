Watch
Butler hires Parkinson from IUPUI

Parkinson takes over Butler women's basketball program after 12 years at IUPUI
Austin Parkinson
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
FILE PHOTO: IUPUI head coach Austin Parkinson gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Green Bay for the Horizon League women's tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. IUPUI defeated Green Bay 61-37
Austin Parkinson
Posted at 12:46 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:46:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Parkinson is on the move — but just down the road.

After 12 years at the helm of the IUPUI women's basketball program, Parkinson will take over the Butler women's program.

In his 12 seasons as the head coach of the Lady Jaguars, Parkinson led the program to a 244-141 record. The program earned its first-ever NCAA tournament bid in 2022.

“Austin set himself apart from a strong pool of candidates with his experience building a championship-caliber program at IUPUI and his vision for how Butler will achieve similar success within the BIG EAST,” Butler University Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier said. “Austin is a strong leader and proven winner who shares the values of our university. We are thrilled for Austin, Whittney and their children to travel these short five miles to join the Butler Family.”

Parkinson takes over a Butler program that went 1-28 overall and was winless in the Big East conference in 2022.

“Austin has built the IUPUI women’s basketball program into a perennial winner and we are confident that he can do the same here at Butler,” Butler University President James Danko said. “I want to thank Barry Collier and his leadership team for their work in identifying a coach with both a strong résumé and values-based approach that mirrors that of Butler University. Our community is excited to welcome Austin and his family to campus.”

