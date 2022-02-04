Center Grove native, Colts Cheerleader Vanessa caps off final cheer season at Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — For five seasons, Colts Cheerleader Vanessa Wahl has been cheering on the sidelines of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Now, Wahl, her pom poms and some cheerleaders of her own are in Las Vegas ahead of her performance during the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Each year, one Colts cheerleader is selected to represent the organization for the game. This year, seven Colts players are playing in the game, which is the highest number from any team this season.

While in Vegas, Wahl will go to community events and visit fans ahead of the game.

This past season was Wahl's final season with the team- one she almost didn't audition for following the death of her dad, Jason Mueller, in July 2021. Wahl described him as the "ultimate cheer dad" who was often at Colts games and Wahl's appearances with other Colts cheerleaders.

Provided Photo/Vanessa Wahl Jason Mueller and his daughter, Colts Cheerleader Vanessa Wahl, smile for a photo. Mueller attended several of Wahl's games and appearances before his death in 2021.

"I wasn't really in the mood to be the cheeriest person. My coaches sat me down and my boyfriend sat me down and my family sat me down and everyone was like 'you're not done, you have one more year in you, we can just feel it,'" Wahl said. "I came into this year just really relying on my teammates to get through it. It was a pretty difficult start to my season."

Wahl says her teammates helped her through and in December she got surprised by her mom and her team with a special message- she had been selected to be a Pro Bowl Cheerleader.

"My dad was a huge Colts fan and was one of the reason why I wanted to audition for the Colts was because he loved it so much," Wahl said. "It meant a lot to have my mom be able to be there in that moment and share that with me ... but then to also tie my father into it."

Wahl's mom, grandma and former teammate Rachel will be in the stands on Sunday - watching the game and cheering on Wahl.

Provided Photo/Vanessa Wahl and Colts Cheer Colts cheerleader Vanessa Wahl (center) smiles with past Pro Bowl Colts Cheerleaders who attended one of Wahl's practices for a Pro Bowl Sendoff.

Aside from the game, Wahl tells WRTV she's looking forward to meeting the other cheerleaders and about their programs.

"A lot of people say you're surrounded by the best of the best from each team and I'm excited to see what their character is like and their technical skill that they bring, their leadership qualities ... I'm really excited to grow and take away from them individually and build relationships with them," she said.