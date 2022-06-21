Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Caleb Swanigan
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caleb Swanigan
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 10:27:49-04

WEST LAFAYETTE — Former Purdue Men's Basketball star Caleb Swanigan died Monday night at 25, according to the team.

Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends," a tweet from Purdue's Men's Basketball team read. "The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie."

Swanigan was from Fort Wayne and played high school basketball for Homestead High School.

As a sophomore at Purdue during the 2016-2017 season, he earned first-team consensus All-American and Big Ten Play of the Year accolades, according to Purdue. He was a finalist for several other awards.

The Portland Trail Blazers took him in the first round of the NBA draft in 2017.

PREVIOUS | Purdue's Swanigan rises above challenges

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons | Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad | Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!