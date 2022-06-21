Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

WEST LAFAYETTE — Former Purdue Men's Basketball star Caleb Swanigan died Monday night at 25, according to the team.

Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends," a tweet from Purdue's Men's Basketball team read. "The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie."

Swanigan was from Fort Wayne and played high school basketball for Homestead High School.

As a sophomore at Purdue during the 2016-2017 season, he earned first-team consensus All-American and Big Ten Play of the Year accolades, according to Purdue. He was a finalist for several other awards.

The Portland Trail Blazers took him in the first round of the NBA draft in 2017.

