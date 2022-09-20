Indiana University to allow beer sales at home basketball games

BLOOMINGTON — For the first time, Indiana Hoosiers basketball fans and visiting fans will be to have a beer as they cheer on their team in person.

Following the trend of other IU Athletics events, beer will be sold at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. Beer sales began at Indiana University football games in 2019. Sales began at IU baseball, softball and soccer within the past year.

This new Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall concession option will debut at Hoosier Hysteria Oct. 7.

“We continue to receive very positive feedback about our decision to introduce this option at a number of our other home sporting events, which makes this decision a logical next step in our ongoing efforts to improve the experience for our passionate Hoosier fans,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. “As we have done at our other venues, we will be diligent about promoting, encouraging, and supporting responsible behavior at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, beginning with Hoosier Hysteria.”

According to the University, encouraging responsible fan behavior and promoting alcohol safety continues to be a top priority for IU Athletics.

Every purchaser (who appears to be younger than 50) is required to present a valid, government-issued photographic identification documenting that he or she is 21 for every purchase of beer. Purchasers are limited to two drinks per transaction, and beer sales end with 10 minutes remaining in the second half of men’s games, and at the end of the third quarter for women’s contests.

No beer will be sold to a visibly intoxicated person.

All servers have a current alcohol server permit issued by the state of Indiana and have gone through and passed TEAM responsible alcohol service training.