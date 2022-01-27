Chicago Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator as new head coach, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is being hired by the Chicago Bears as its new head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting.

Earlier this month, the Bears fired head coach Matt Naggy and general manager Ryan Pace after the team finished the season with a 6-11 record.

Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.

The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.