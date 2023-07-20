Colts release alternate jersey to be worn during week 7 game against Browns

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have joined the trend of NFL teams announcing throwback and alternate uniforms for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, the team released their "Indiana Nights" uniforms that features an unprecedented bold, black helmet design and a first-of-its-kind blue heathered jersey.

The team will wear the uniforms on Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Browns.

Indianapolis Colts

Official Indiana Nights gear is already available at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts training camp kicks off on Wednesday, July 26 at Grand Park in Westfield. The season begins with a Sept. 10 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.