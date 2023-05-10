Colts, Republic Services free electronics recycling event at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Republic Services are teaming up to host free electronics recycling event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The event will take place this Saturday, May 13th in the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 S. Capitol Ave. The event runs from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Residents and businesses in the greater Indianapolis area can bring their unwanted electronic items to the event to safely dispose of the items at no cost. Simply load your items into your vehicle, drive to the stadium, and staff on hand with help unload your items. For a list of acceptable items, visit Colts.com/Recycle.

Each participating vehicle will receive one entry into a drawing to win an autographed Colts item. Those recycling items also may visit the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to receive a 10 percent discount on certain items.