Colts sign UIndy's all-time leading rusher to roster

Michael Conroy/AP
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen watches warm ups during practice at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 10:30:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts turned out some good news surrounding their running back room on Tuesday with the signing of Toriano Clinton.

Clinton is played in 43 games at the University of Indianapolis (2018-22) and compiled 593 carries for 4,538 yards and 48 touchdowns in his career. He finished as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average, kickoff return average, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven).

The news comes a day after running back Zack Mossbroke his arm during practice and just a few days after running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the team.

