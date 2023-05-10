Colts to play Patriots in Germany this November

The Colts are headed to Europe for only the second time in franchise history.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the New England Patriots will host the Colts on Nov. 12 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 10 of the 2023 season.

According to the Colts, November's game will mark only the second time the team has participated in the International Series and their second regular season game outside of the United States. The Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London in October of 2016.

The NFL will play at least four games in Germany up to 2025 with a commitment to play an annual game over the next three years. Munich and Frankfurt will each host twice.

For more information about the Colts vs. Patriots matchup in Germany on Nov. 12, visit NFL.com/internationalgames.

The remainder of the Colts schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m.