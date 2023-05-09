Colts '23 Schedule Unveiled on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have a new Head Coach and a new Quarterback. Soon they'll know the 17-game agenda that lies ahead for their 2023 regular season.

Thursday will be the full NFL schedule release for 2023, an event that's become just as big as so many others on the calendar. The league will release select games during the week, including some of the international match-ups and a first-ever Black Friday game.

Among the other new guidelines for 2023, teams are no longer guaranteed a prime time match-up. And there is now allowance for any team to play as many as two Thursday night games. Previously all 32 teams were given just a single Thursday night game. The new provisions come as Amazon Prime enters its second season as the Thursday night NFL broadcaster.

The Colts will play nine of their 17 games at home and the other eight on the road. Six of those games will be the home-and-home match-ups against the AFC South (Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee). The other games at Lucas Oil Stadium will include the Steelers and Browns. Las Vegas and Tampa Bay will play here as well, along with the Los Angeles Rams.

Indy's away schedule will include a trip to Carolina where they'll face former Head Coach Frank Reich and the Panthers. Baltimore and Cincinnati will be road games too, facing the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Games at Atlanta and New England round out the 17 opponents.

8 p.m. Thursday is the time for the full release of the 272-game calendar. The regular season is set to begin on September 7, most likely with a game at Kansas City for the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Sunday, September 10 should be the first Sunday kickoff on the Colts schedule. Three preseason games will be ahead of that in August, and training camp in Westfield should start sometime in the final week of July.