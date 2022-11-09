Saturday: Parks Frazier to be team's offensive playcaller for rest of 2022 season

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday is expected to have 30-year-old Parks Frazier serve as the offensive playcaller Sunday against the Raiders.

Head Coach Frank Reich had been calling the plays, but the team fired him Monday.

Frazier is the assistant quarterback's coach and pass game specialist for the colts.

Per Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday: Parks Frazier will be the team’s offensive playcaller for the remainder of the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/8Nd2FXssjL — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 9, 2022

Let's rewind to that whirlwind Monday.

The Colts announced the firing of Reich late in the morning. And then just a couple of hours later, the team named Saturday as the interim head coach.

Saturday is a former pro-bowl center for the colts -- snapping the ball to Peyton Manning for most of their careers.

But this is Saturday's first coaching experience outside of the high school level. He doesn't have long to get ready.