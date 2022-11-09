Watch Now
Saturday: Parks Frazier to be team's offensive playcaller for rest of 2022 season

This is a photo of Parks Frazier of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo)
Posted at 1:24 PM, Nov 09, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday is expected to have 30-year-old Parks Frazier serve as the offensive playcaller Sunday against the Raiders.

Head Coach Frank Reich had been calling the plays, but the team fired him Monday.

Frazier is the assistant quarterback's coach and pass game specialist for the colts.

Let's rewind to that whirlwind Monday.

The Colts announced the firing of Reich late in the morning. And then just a couple of hours later, the team named Saturday as the interim head coach.

Saturday is a former pro-bowl center for the colts -- snapping the ball to Peyton Manning for most of their careers.

But this is Saturday's first coaching experience outside of the high school level. He doesn't have long to get ready.

