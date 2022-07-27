INDIANAPOLIS — Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou is being sued by his team owners at Chip Ganassi Racing, after a public dispute over the racer's contractual agreement with the team.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Marion Superior Court, does not include the team's official complaint, as Ganassi's attorneys filed to seal that document and four exhibits in the case.

Palou and ALPA Racing are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Court records show they were served summons Tuesday to addresses in Carmel and Palou's native country of Spain.

The case follows a public dispute that started when McClaren Racing announced they had signed Palou to a contract — despite Ganassi declaring he was still under contract with them.

Earlier this month, Ganassi declared it would extend its contract with Palou through the 2023 season.

"Alex's track record speaks for itself. He's a proven champion and one of the most formidable drivers in the world," a July 12 tweet by Ganassi reads.

Afterward, Palou issued his own statement on Twitter.

"I have recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving with CGR in 2023. Even more surprising was that CGR’s release included a “quote” which did not come from me," Palou wrote.

"I did not approve that press release, and I did not author or approve that quote. As I have recently informed CGR, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue with the team after 2022. This evening’s unfortunate events aside, I have great respect for the CGR team, and look forward to finishing this season strongly together," he continued.

Later that same day, McLaren announced they had signed Palou to a contract.

Not under seal in the case are three exhibits, including the July 12 tweets by Palou and McLaren and a news release from McLaren.

CGR is being represented by attorney James Voyles Jr. of Voyles Vaiana Lukemeyer Baldwin & Web and Palou by John Maley and Dylan Pittman of Barnes & Thornburg LLP.

WRTV has requested comments from attorneys for both parties, as well as CGR's public relations offices.