Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Sectional championship week

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the sectional championships of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores below.
Scores:
Class 6A
Sectional 2
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 34, Warsaw 17
Sectional 7
Warren Central 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 7
Sectional 8
Center Grove 49, Columbus North 14
Class 5A
Sectional 11
Mishawaka 38, Concord 17
Sectional 14
Whiteland 24, Franklin 0
Sectional 15
Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 7
Class 4A
Sectional 20
Kokomo 44, Mississinewa 13
Sectional 21
Indpls Roncalli 21, Indpls Brebeuf 14
Sectional 22
New Palestine 49, Connersville 14
Class 3A
Sectional 28
Indpls Chatard 49, Guerin Catholic 13
Class 2A
Sectional 34
Lafayette Catholic 24, Rochester 8
Sectional 38
Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20
Class 1A
Sectional 43
Carroll (Flora) 47, W. Central 6
Sectional 44
Adams Central 41, Northfield 13
Sectional 46
N. Decatur 56, Knightstown 6