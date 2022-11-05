Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Sectional championship week

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the sectional championships of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores below.

Scores:

Class 6A

Sectional 2

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 34, Warsaw 17

Sectional 7

Warren Central 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Sectional 8

Center Grove 49, Columbus North 14

Class 5A

Sectional 11

Mishawaka 38, Concord 17

Sectional 14

Whiteland 24, Franklin 0

Sectional 15

Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 7

Class 4A

Sectional 20

Kokomo 44, Mississinewa 13

Sectional 21

Indpls Roncalli 21, Indpls Brebeuf 14

Sectional 22

New Palestine 49, Connersville 14

Class 3A

Sectional 28

Indpls Chatard 49, Guerin Catholic 13

Class 2A

Sectional 34

Lafayette Catholic 24, Rochester 8

Sectional 38

Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20

Class 1A

Sectional 43

Carroll (Flora) 47, W. Central 6

Sectional 44

Adams Central 41, Northfield 13

Sectional 46

N. Decatur 56, Knightstown 6