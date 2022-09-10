Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Week 4

Watch highlights from Week 2 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 9, 2022 below.

Week Four Scores:

Adams Central 48, Jay County 7

Bloomington South 45, Bloomington North 7

Bluffton 27, Woodlan 0

Carmel 34, Pike 14

Cascade 74, Cloverdale 0

Center Grove 35, Ben Davis 34

Charlestown 39, North Harrison 13

Danville 49, Crawfordsville 6

Hamilton Southeastern 28, Fishers 27

Indian Creek 55, Brown County 0

Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 0

Indpls Lutheran 52, Lapel 14

Indpls Roncalli 38, Columbus North 21

Indpls Scecina 32, Beech Grove 0

Kokomo 54, Muncie Central 27

Lawrence North 44, North Central 6

Mooresville 42, Greenwood 12

New Palestine 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 6

North Decatur 36, Shenandoah 0

Plainfield 28, Perry Meridian 14

Speedway 49, Indpls Ritter 0

Triton Central 41, Monrovia 10

Tri-West 41, Western Boone 34

Westfield 34, Noblesville 33

Whiteland 21, Franklin 0

Zionsville 14, Franklin Central 7