Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Week 4

Watch highlights from Week 2 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 9, 2022 below.
Week Four Scores:
Adams Central 48, Jay County 7
Bloomington South 45, Bloomington North 7
Bluffton 27, Woodlan 0
Carmel 34, Pike 14
Cascade 74, Cloverdale 0
Center Grove 35, Ben Davis 34
Charlestown 39, North Harrison 13
Danville 49, Crawfordsville 6
Hamilton Southeastern 28, Fishers 27
Indian Creek 55, Brown County 0
Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 0
Indpls Lutheran 52, Lapel 14
Indpls Roncalli 38, Columbus North 21
Indpls Scecina 32, Beech Grove 0
Kokomo 54, Muncie Central 27
Lawrence North 44, North Central 6
Mooresville 42, Greenwood 12
New Palestine 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 6
North Decatur 36, Shenandoah 0
Plainfield 28, Perry Meridian 14
Speedway 49, Indpls Ritter 0
Triton Central 41, Monrovia 10
Tri-West 41, Western Boone 34
Westfield 34, Noblesville 33
Whiteland 21, Franklin 0
Zionsville 14, Franklin Central 7