American Red Cross giving blood donors tickets to Indianapolis 500 qualifications

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive during Fast Friday and giving donors tickets to the Indianapolis 500 Qualifications.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Red Cross will host the blood drive at its offices, 1510 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

Donors will get two free tickets to the Indianapolis 500 Qualifications on Saturday.

Because seats are limited to donate at the drive, donors can register using the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, online or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and using the code arcindy.