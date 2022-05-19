Watch
SportsIndianapolis 500

Actions

PitFit Training helps racers of all levels in shape

WRTV's Brad Brown shows us the PitFit program at Bryan Herta Motorsport.
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:10:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers at the Indianapolis 500 are among the most elite athletes in all of motorsports.

We know racers of all levels look for unique ways to stay in shape.

WRTV caught up with one team right down the street from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to get an inside look at how they stay in shape.

You can watch the full story in the player above.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!