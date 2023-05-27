Shaq no longer performing at Snake Pit 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) will not be able to perform at this year's Snake Pit concert.

“Unfortunately, due to scheduling complications driven by the ongoing NBA Eastern Conference Finals, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) will not be able to perform at this year’s Snake Pit concert," IMS announced.

DJ Diesel was the headliner for the concert. According to IMS, they have replaced Dj Diesel's set with DJ Valentino Khan.

We know many of our Snake Pit customers were looking forward to DJ Diesel’s set, and we appreciate their understanding in this matter. Sunday will be an epic day in the Snake Pit, with an electric headlining performance by Kaskade and a full roster of top EDM artists.





The Snake Pit concert performers will still include: Kaskade joined by Subtronics, John Summit, Jauz and newly added act Dj Valentino Khan.

