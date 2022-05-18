Teen motorbiker from Morgan County welcomed as honory Ed Carpenter Racing team member

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted a special guest Wednesday.

Lucas Grounds, a patient of Riley Children's Hospital and a racer in his own right not only had the chance to visit the Ed Carpenter Racing garage; he was also an honorary team member for the day.

Even though the Martinsville teen had never been to Gasoline Alley, the young racer felt right at home.

"There's a lot more going on here than anything I've ever done," Lucas said. "It's super cool and it's a lot to take in, but cool. You can kind of just sit back and look at everything and take it all in."

The champion motorbike racer suffered a spinal cord injury in a bad accident in December 2020. But that has not stopped him from continuing his passion for motorsports.

"(For) most people it takes something like this to be like, 'Alright, maybe it's time to slow down. I've done probably everything but slow down," Lucas said.

Shana Grounds, Lucas' mother, said, "He really just makes lemonade out of lemons and I had no doubts that he was just going to keep moving forward and he will land somewhere some way in the racing field as a career."

Lucas' honorary team membership marks a continuation of Ed Carpenter's longstanding connection with Riley Children's Hospital.

"It's a great partnership. It's fun. My family is here and I grew up here, so I understand how important that institution is and how much care they provide," said Carpenter. "He's part of the team — he's got a Carpenter racing firesuit on now, so he's part of the squad.

As Carpenter prepares for his 19th Indy 500, Lucas' four-wheel racing career is just getting started.

"Lucas is a racer. Whether we're racing IndyCars or micros or dirtbikes, the mentality is the same," Carpenter said. "It doesn't matter the level that you're at. At a certain level, it's all the same."