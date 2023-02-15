Watch Now
SportsIndy 500

Actions

Tony Kanaan announces he will run 107th Indy 500

IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing
Darron Cummings/AP
Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, watches during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing
Posted at 9:22 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 09:22:16-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Winner of the 97th Indianapolis 500 and fan favorite Tony Kanaan will run the 107th Indy 500 this May, he announced on social media Wednesday.

In a video Kanaan shared plans to race once more at the Brickyard — this time with Arrow McLaren

The 107th Indy 500 is 102 days away.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE