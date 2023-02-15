Tony Kanaan announces he will run 107th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Winner of the 97th Indianapolis 500 and fan favorite Tony Kanaan will run the 107th Indy 500 this May, he announced on social media Wednesday.
In a video Kanaan shared plans to race once more at the Brickyard — this time with Arrow McLaren
🇧🇷Tem sido uma jornada maravilhosa, mas ainda não acabou. Espero vcs para a última em Maio.— Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) February 15, 2023
•
🇺🇸 Let’s do this one last time. See you all in May.@ArrowMcLaren @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/lC1iY4GhT0
The 107th Indy 500 is 102 days away.
