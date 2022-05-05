Wilson will drive 33rd entry for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – The tradition of 11 rows of three cars taking the green flag in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will continue this year.

On Thursday, driver Stefan Wilson was announced as the 33rd driver attempting to make the race. He will drive an entry from partnering DragonSpeed and Cusick Motorsports.

This entry completes the field of 33, continuing a tradition that began in 1934.

The 32-year-old Wilson, brother of the late Justin Wilson, will attempt to make his fourth Indy 500.

Wilson has been competitive in the Indy 500 before. In 2018, Wilson was leading the race when his car ran out of fuel and caused him to pit. He finished a career-best 15th in that race.

“I think now we have a case of enjoying today while we have it,” Wilson said in a press conference Thursday. “But then we have to put this behind us and focus get down to work.”

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 begins on May 17. Qualifications will take place May 21-22.

The 106th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 29.