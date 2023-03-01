Watch Now
Indianapolis Indians tickets on sale with opening night one month away

PHOTOS: Victory Field is ready for some baseball
Cox, Katie
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 14:30:27-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are ready to invite fans back to Victory Field. Single-game tickets to all 75 home games for the 2023 season are now on sale.

The first game of the Indians’ 121st season is on March 31 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. This is the earliest start to the regular season in franchise history.

Single-game ticket prices will remain the same as the 2022 season, with Lawn tickets at $12, Reserved $15 and Box seats $18.

Group reservations, full season packages and half season packages are also available at the Victory Field Box Office.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of a new deal the team is offering. “Payoff Pitch, Half-Price Tix” includes a half-off discount for Lawn, Reserved and Box seats to games on May 31, July 5, Aug. 9 and Sept. 6. Enter the code “half” in the coupon code field before adding tickets to your cart.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For further information on tickets, call 317-269-3545 or email Tickets@IndyIndians.com. For more information on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com.

