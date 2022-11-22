Indianapolis set to host Men’s Final Four in 2029

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the 2029 Men’s Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium.

NCAA announced Indianapolis to be the host of the 2029 Men’s Final Four Championship game marking the 10th time the game has been hosted in the city tying with Kansas City.

Indianapolis first hosted the Final Four in 1980 and did it again in 1991, but in the past 25 years, the city has hosted six more times (1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2021) and was previously selected to host in 2026, as well.

Indianapolis’ history of hosting the tournament dates to 1940, and preliminary rounds of the championship have been played in the city on 18 occasions, including eight times this century. The city is also scheduled to host first- and second-round games in 2024 and the Midwest Regional in 2025.

“It’s been said many times about how coaches, players, fans and media love coming to the Final Four in Indianapolis, but I don’t think you can overstate just how much everyone enjoys their experience when they go there,” said Chris Reynolds, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair. “The people not only embrace major events, but they don’t take a single thing for granted. Every time this event is up for bid, anyone involved with the process approaches it with incredible energy and with an urgency that demonstrates the community’s desire to serve as a regular Final Four host.”