Carmel native, Team USA Olympian Drew Kibler named Grand Marshal of GMR Grand Prix

SPEEDWAY — Carmel native, and Team USA Olympian Drew Kibler has been named Grand Marshal of this weekend's GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kibler, who was born in Indianapolis, and raised in Carmel, will have the honor to speak those famous words, "Drivers, start your engines" during the pre-race ceremonies.

“It’s an honor to be grand marshal for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES road course race that kicks off the Month of May at IMS,” Kibler said. “As someone who grew up just north of Indianapolis, I know exactly how special May is to this community, and I’m excited to be part of an epic day at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Kibler, who is a specialist in freestyle swimming events, is a world-record holder in the short course 4x200 meter freestyle relay. He has won gold medals at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships and the 2022 World Short Course Championships. Kibler also took fourth as a member of the 4x200 meter freestyle relay team at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

“Drew Kibler has represented the USA and Indiana on some of the biggest stages in global sports, so it’s fitting for him to call drivers to their cars at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “It’s always special when a fellow Hoosier can be part of Race Day.”

Tickets for this weekend's race can be purchased at ims.com.

Indianapolis will host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in June 2024, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium. The nine day event, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands spectators, and will be the first time the event is staged on a football field.