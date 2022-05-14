IndyCar adjusts start time for GMR Grand Prix

SPEEDWAY — IndyCar announced Saturday morning their plans to adjust the start time of the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The series cited the potential for late-day storms in the area for their reasoning.

The original start time was 3:45 p.m. ET. Now, the green flag will fall at 3:07 p.m. for the 85-lap main event at IMS.

"After careful monitoring of likely weather conditions in the Indianapolis area this afternoon, INDYCAR officials have moved up the start time of today’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to 3:07 p.m. (ET), ensuring fans see the most NTT INDYCAR SERIES action," read the announced change from the Speedway officials shortly before 9 a.m.

With the move, there are also a few changes to earlier races in the day. This includes the Indy Lights race now starting at 1:05 p.m.

With rain in the area, WRTV will continue to monitor the situation.