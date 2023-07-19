IndyCar debuting near rear wheel piece following Indy 500 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the Indy 500, IndyCar returns to oval racing this weekend.

During the Indy 500, a wheel from Kyle Kirkwood's car detached from his machine and flew over the catch fence and into a parking lot outside of the track — luckily missing all fans in attendance.

Since the incident, IndyCar and partner Dallara have worked together to make an improvement to the part and it will debut at Iowa Speedway.

The update will strengthen the rear-wheel bearing and will be mandated for use beginning at Iowa.

The strength of the rear-wheel bearing retaining nut has increased by 60 percent over the previous design, according to a release from IndyCar.

“Dallara continues to be a tremendous partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “Their thorough review process of the incident between the No. 6 and the No. 27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway began immediately and included an extensive recreation at their headquarters in Italy. INDYCAR takes safety very seriously. This update is an important step in making sure an incident like this does not happen again.”

Previously, it was determined that the wheel tether system, using high-performance Zylon material, did not fail in the May 28 incident. INDYCAR was the first sanctioning body in the United States to require its use.

This change will be in effect for all IndyCar events moving forward.