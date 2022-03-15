Watch
March Madness: Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host free, open practices, games this week

Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 14:51:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans have the chance to attend open practices and games this week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship begins its first and second rounds.

Practices are free and open to the public. On Wednesday, March 16, all eight teams will participate in open practices from 11 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. Each team is allotted 40 minutes on the court and is required to partake in at least 30 minutes.

Practice Schedule:
11 - 11:40 AM: Michigan
11:45 AM - 12:25 PM: Longwood
12:30 - 1:10 PM: Colorado State
1:15 - 1:55 PM: Tennessee
3:25 - 4:05 PM: Kentucky
4:10 - 4:50 PM: Murray State
4:55 - 5:35 PM: Saint Peter's
5:40 - 6:20 PM: San Francisco

Games begin at Gainbridge on Thursday, March 17. Tickets are available here.

Session One:
12:15 PM - No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State
2:45 PM - No. 14 Longwood vs. No 3. Tennessee

Session Two
7:10 PM - No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 2 Kentucky
9:40 PM - No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State

Games on Saturday, March 19 will be determined following Thursday's games.

