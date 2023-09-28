NASCAR returning to famed IMS oval for 2024 Brickyard weekend

SPEEDWAY — The 2024 NASCAR schedule is slowly coming together and a Thursday press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway uncovered a big change for the country's best stock car drivers.

The series will return to the IMS oval in 2024 as the track and NASCAR celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first ever Brickyard 400.

After years of declined attendance, NASCAR moved away from the IMS oval in 2020 and began racing on the IMS road course.

The race is scheduled to run on July 21, 2024.

The Xfinity Series will run on the Saturday before the Brickyard, but the IndyCar Series will no longer compete on Brickyard weekend.