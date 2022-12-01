Savannah Bananas add second date for Indy stop at Victory Field during 2023 tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis was already going "bananas" over the news, and now they'll have a second date to join the fun.

The Savannah Banana's 2023 tour will now stop at Indianapolis' Victory Field for TWO days on June 29-30.

“Due to the immense demand for tickets, we are thrilled to add June 29 to the calendar as the Savannah Bananas swing through Indianapolis on their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president & general manager. “With an already loaded Banana Ball World Tour that includes 32 cities across the country, Indianapolis is among the few cities that will host the Bananas for multiple dates.”

The Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, within the rules of Banana Ball. They have attracted thousands of fans at their home ballpark of Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Ga., and their entertainment is just as popular when they hit the road.

“It’s no surprise that Central Indiana is excited to welcome the Savannah Bananas to Downtown Indianapolis next summer,” said Taylor Schaffer, president/CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc. “Victory Field always provides a one-of-a-kind experience for families to enjoy – when you combine their award-winning venue with the always entertaining Savannah Bananas, the demand-driver that exists spells success for Downtown. We’re thrilled to be adding this event to an already jam-packed 2023 schedule for the Mile Square and beyond.”

Tickets start at $25, and children age 3 and under get in free as long as they do not occupy a seat. Concessions will be available for purchase and are not included in the price of the ticket. Game time and ticket information will be released at a later date.

Tickets — sold exclusively by the Savannah Bananas — are not yet on sale, but fans may sign up to receive presale alerts.

The Savannah Bananas are a circus-like baseball team who have sold out every game since 2016, totaling over 180 sell-outs.