INDIANAPOLIS — Free agent forward T.J. Warren, who formerly played for the Indiana Pacers, has signed a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.
He will be the 11th player under contract for the Nets, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Free agent G TJ Warren has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2022
Warren missed most of the past two seasons due to a stress fracture in his left foot. He played four games in 2020-21 and missed all of the 2021 season, according to ESPN.
Warren averaged nearly 20 points on 53% shooting from the field in 2020 for the Pacers. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Indiana's first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat, according to ESPN.
