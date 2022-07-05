Watch Now
T.J. Warren signs 1-year contract with Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reports

Doug McSchooler/AP
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) puts up a shot during the second half an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Indianapolis. Indiana Pacers won 120-115 in OT. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 11:27:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Free agent forward T.J. Warren, who formerly played for the Indiana Pacers, has signed a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.

He will be the 11th player under contract for the Nets, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Warren missed most of the past two seasons due to a stress fracture in his left foot. He played four games in 2020-21 and missed all of the 2021 season, according to ESPN.

Warren averaged nearly 20 points on 53% shooting from the field in 2020 for the Pacers. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Indiana's first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat, according to ESPN.

