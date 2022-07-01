Binford Boulevard on-ramp closing on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Binford Boulevard on-ramp closure is this Tuesday and construction is expected to last about three years before reopening.

The long-term closure is needed to make room for construction and help keep Interstate 465 traffic flowing during the Clear Path 465 project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

This will allow for traffic exiting eastbound I-465 onto I-69 northbound to no longer need to weave and merge with traffic exiting northbound from Binford Boulevard.

This is the second closure due to the Clear Path 465 project following the Allisonville closure last week.

Based on the project overview, the additional closure that will follow this is on the Shadeland Avenue/56th Street on-ramp to northbound I-465. This is expected to be the last big closure of the project.

There will also be shorter closures needed for ramps that will last nights and/or weekends. More traffic information will be posted on the project website as it occurs.

During the construction, INDOT is recommended to use hands-free mobile mapping apps that have real-time traffic updates to help find any necessary alternate routes. Drivers should stay alert and expect delays for construction traffic.

When the full Clear Path 465 project is completed I-465 will be four lanes in each direction from the White River to Fall Creek. Additionally, auxiliary lanes between interchanges will help traffic enter and exit, according to the project overview.

The purpose is to improve safety and traffic flow on I-465 and I-69 in their connections with the northeast side of Indianapolis.