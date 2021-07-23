New York Street under I-65, I-70 to close August 2

INDIANAPOLIS — The complete closure of New York Street in downtown Indianapolis is planned to start Monday, August 2.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that the New York Street closure initially scheduled for this weekend would be pushed back to the first week of August on Thursday night.

Drivers can expect eastbound traffic to be directed south onto Ohio Street, and northbound drivers can use New York to access College Avenue.

The closure is part of the ongoing North Split construction project, that is slated to end in late 2022.

As part of the New York Street closure, the bridge will be completely demolished.

In preparation, local street closures will start as soon as Friday. Traffic patterns will be altered on Davidson Street from Michigan to New York Streets.

According to INDOT, access to residents and businesses between East Street and Davidson Street will be maintained. However, parking will be temporarily restricted.

Courtesy of INDOT