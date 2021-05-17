Indianapolis drivers get ready for new traffic patterns as North Split closure begins

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s official: the North Split is completely closed as of early Sunday morning and will stay closed for the next 18 months.

“We’ve been planning for this for months and months and months and we hope that people have too and they’ve really taken time to look at a different route,” INDOT communications director Mallory Duncan said.

Sunday, at times, saw backups as drivers got used to new traffic patterns.

Franciscan Health cardiologist Dr. Atul Chugh said he is not looking forward to his every day commute from Carmel.

"Having a pretty long commute already means that this is going to make this longer for me and, again, takes away from family time," Chugh said.

Chugh has already planned his way to work ahead of Monday and the first commute day.

"I think there are going to be some days where going west will be better than going east and just having to track those routes on a daily basis," he said.

INDOT suggests motorist give themselves extra time, plan new routes ahead of time and have patience heading into the work week.

"Hopefully, the 18 months of pain will be worth the reward at the end of it," Duncan said.

