Hundreds without power across Noblesville, Bloomington, Indianapolis

Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 18:14:49-05

INDIANA — More than 800 people each in Noblesville and Bloomington are without power late Friday, according to major service providers.

Duke Energy's outage map showed 849 total in Noblesville and 826 in Bloomington as of 6:03 p.m.

The outage in Noblesville was caused by an object that came into contact with power lines in the area. It was first reported about 5:02 p.m., the company reported.

Power outages there are mostly concentrated in an area near Cumberland Drive between East 166th Street and East 146th Street. Electricity is expected to be restored about 8 p.m.

In Bloomington, crews are still working to determine a cause.

There are several swathes of outages just east of Interstate-69 near West Bloomfield Road. There is not yet an estimated time of restoration.

There's also a portion of Indianapolis that has been experiencing outages since about 4:16 p.m. AES Indiana reports that 363 customers are affected.

Power there is expected to be restored about 9 p.m.

This story will be updated.

