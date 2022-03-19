LIVE UPDATES: Tornado warnings issued as strong storm moves across south-central Indiana

INDIANA — Weather officials are monitoring a northeastern-moving storm in south-central Indiana capable of producing a tornado.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a few counties as a thunderstorm moved across the region Friday.

Central Indiana was under a hazardous weather outlook, with widespread rain expected and strong to severe thunderstorms possible from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

The primary threat expected is large hail and strong, damaging winds. Officials are watching for the possibility of an isolated tornado, NWS said.

9:15 p.m.

In Indianapolis and its immediate surrounding areas, current conditions are mostly light rain while downfall is heavier about 15-20 miles to the east, said WRTV Meterologist Kyle Mounce.

Storms are pushing northeast from communities including Anderson, Greenfield and Shelbyville. The most severe weather is currently concentrated in the areas of Seymour, North Vernon and Beford.

After midnight, the Indianapolis area will be left with scattered showers which are likely to continue through Saturday.

8:55 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm is in effect for southeastern Jackson and Jennings counties until 9:30 p.m.

A storm was located 8 miles southeast of Seymour, producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

The National Weather Service said people should expect damage to their vehicles, roofs, house siding and trees and should remain alert for a possible tornado.

Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a one, NWS says to go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

8:39 p.m.

A tornado warning was in effect for southeastern Jackson County until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about 10 miles southeast of Brownstown and was moving northeast at 35 mph.

The agency warned that flying debris could pose dangers to anyone without shelter. Mobile homes were likely to be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles was expected.

A Tornado WARNING has been issued Jackson until Mar 18 9:00PM #INwx pic.twitter.com/lplevBamM4 — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) March 19, 2022

8:28 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jennings and Jackson until 9:30 p.m.

7:25 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for Crawford County until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near English and was moving northeast at 40 mph.

The agency warned that flying debris could pose dangers to anyone without shelter. Mobile homes were likely to be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles was expected.

7:11 p.m.

A strong storm over Bloomfield could produce 40 or higher mph wind gusts and pea size hail. It was expected to approach by about 7:40 p.m.

Strong storm over Bloomfield could produce 40+ mph wind gusts and pea size hail. The storm will approach Bloomington over the next half hour. @wrtv #INwx pic.twitter.com/SWw7SH1H8i — Kyle Mounce (@kylemounce) March 18, 2022

6:05 p.m.

Strong storms from Terre Haute to near Vincennes could produce wind gusts around 40 mph and hail. Storms are moving NE around 40 mph.