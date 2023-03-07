Hamilton County to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week

HAMILTON COUNTY — With spring approaching, the state of Indiana is preparing for April showers in hopes of May flowers. Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed March 12-18 to be Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for approximately 10:15 a.m. on March 14. To prepare for the drill, Hamilton County Emergency Management will resume the weekly sounding of outdoor warning sirens at 11 a.m. on March 10.

“The outdoor warning sirens are intended to warn those who are outdoors,” Shane Booker, Executive Director of Emergency Management, said. “Because sirens are not intended to warn those indoors, we recommend every household and business to have a weather radio.”

Tornado sirens are only sounded when:



The National Weather Service issues a tornado warning

Public safety personnel sees a funnel cloud or tornado

A trained weather spotter sees a funnel cloud or tornado

When the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, a message will be sent to cell phones in the county nearby. To learn more about outdoor warning sirens in Hamilton County, click here .

Knowing what to do and where to go starts by understanding a tornado watch vs. warning.

A watch means to be prepared and pay close attention to the weather in your area. A warning means take action and protect yourself.

Emergency Management recommends everyone have a plan for severe weather, an emergency kit with supplies for at least three days and multiple ways to receive warnings.