Live Blog: Tornado-warned storms move across central Indiana

INDIANA — Tornado-warned storms are making their way across central Indiana and early reports of damage are coming into the WRTV newsroom.

5:37 p.m.: The Tornado Watch expires for Parke, Montgomery, Vermillion and Vigo counties.

5:29 p.m.: The Rush County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Arlington Elementary School received damage from the tornado-warned storm earlier. They also confirm there have been no injuries at this time.

5:18 p.m.: A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fayette and Union counties until 6 p.m.

5:04 p.m.: Damage to the Posey Township Fire Department in Rush County is visible. First responders are on the scene to access the damage to the building's roof and more.

WRTV Posey Township Fire Department building in Rush County suffered damage during Wednesday's storms.

4:54 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jennings County until 5:30 p.m.; Expired

4:35 p.m.: Emergency Management Agency Director for Rush Count, Chuck Kemker, confirmed he received reports of a confirmed touchdown in the county, but is unaware of the extent of damage. The last report he received was in the area of Henderson Road and 300 North.

4:13 p.m.: The National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning for Rush County until 4:45 p.m.; Expired

2:29 p.m.: A tornado watch is issued for most of central and southern Indiana until 10 p.m.