Watch
WeatherSevere Weather

Actions

Live Blog: Tornado-warned storms move across central Indiana

Posey Twnsp Fire Damage.jpg
WRTV
Posey Township Fire Department building in Rush County suffered damage during Wednesday's storms.
Posey Twnsp Fire Damage.jpg
Image from iOS (4).jpg
Image from iOS (5).jpg
IMG_7130.JPEG
IMG_7126.JPEG
IMG_7131.JPG
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 17:40:48-04

INDIANA — Tornado-warned storms are making their way across central Indiana and early reports of damage are coming into the WRTV newsroom.

5:37 p.m.: The Tornado Watch expires for Parke, Montgomery, Vermillion and Vigo counties.

5:29 p.m.: The Rush County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Arlington Elementary School received damage from the tornado-warned storm earlier. They also confirm there have been no injuries at this time.

5:18 p.m.: A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fayette and Union counties until 6 p.m.

5:04 p.m.: Damage to the Posey Township Fire Department in Rush County is visible. First responders are on the scene to access the damage to the building's roof and more.

Posey Twnsp Fire Damage.jpg
Posey Township Fire Department building in Rush County suffered damage during Wednesday's storms.

4:54 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jennings County until 5:30 p.m.; Expired

4:35 p.m.: Emergency Management Agency Director for Rush Count, Chuck Kemker, confirmed he received reports of a confirmed touchdown in the county, but is unaware of the extent of damage. The last report he received was in the area of Henderson Road and 300 North.

4:13 p.m.: The National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning for Rush County until 4:45 p.m.; Expired

2:29 p.m.: A tornado watch is issued for most of central and southern Indiana until 10 p.m.

TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018