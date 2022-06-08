Live Blog: Tornado-warned storms move across central Indiana

INDIANA — Tornado-warned storms are making their way across central Indiana and early reports of damage are coming into the WRTV newsroom.
5:37 p.m.: The Tornado Watch expires for Parke, Montgomery, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
5:29 p.m.: The Rush County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Arlington Elementary School received damage from the tornado-warned storm earlier. They also confirm there have been no injuries at this time.
5:18 p.m.: A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fayette and Union counties until 6 p.m.
5:04 p.m.: Damage to the Posey Township Fire Department in Rush County is visible. First responders are on the scene to access the damage to the building's roof and more.
4:54 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jennings County until 5:30 p.m.; Expired
4:35 p.m.: Emergency Management Agency Director for Rush Count, Chuck Kemker, confirmed he received reports of a confirmed touchdown in the county, but is unaware of the extent of damage. The last report he received was in the area of Henderson Road and 300 North.
4:13 p.m.: The National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning for Rush County until 4:45 p.m.; Expired
2:29 p.m.: A tornado watch is issued for most of central and southern Indiana until 10 p.m.